Rajnath e-inaugurates Rs 14.8 crore double-way modular bridge, macdamised Leh-Chulungkha road

Ganderbal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a 70-foot long double-way modular bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 14.8 crore at Fanjila village in Leh district of Ladakh.
The occasion was a part of a series of project inaugurations conducted virtually.
Commander 13 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), Paras Rehni, Incharge SDM Khaltse, Tanveer Ahmad, OIC and AEE, Amit Anchal, along with venerable monks, BDO Singay Lalok and Khaltse, Pankaj Rajput, Junior Engineer GREF, Hariharan, Junior Engineer PWD Khaltse, Stanzin Gylaks, Sarpanch Wanla (B), Kunckok Namdol, Nambardar Wanla (A), Skarma Rinchen, and Namberdar Wanla (B), Tashi Dorjay were also present on the occasion.
The locals thanked the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Commander GREF, and all the dedicated staff involved in the bridge's swift completion.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also virtually inaugurated the newly macadamised strategic Leh-Chulungkha road from km 55 to km 70 at Khardong village as a part of the 90 infrastructure projects built by the Border Road Organisation (BRO).
Deputy Chairman Tsering Angchuk, SDM Nubra, Dorje Gyaltsan, Chief Engineer, Project Vijayak, Vinay Bahl, OC 54 RCC SS Negi, Tehsilder Diskit, Tashi Jorgais and other official of 54 RCC were among present at the inauguration site in Nubra.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman Angchuk appreciated the fast paced progress of work on the Leh-Chulungkha road and also presented a token of appreciation to the OC 54 RCC SS Negi and OIC 54 RCC Major Ameerul Rahman.