Rajnath e-inaugurates Rs 14.8 crore double-way modular bridge, macdamised Leh-Chulungkha road

Ganderbal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a 70-foot long double-way modular bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 14.8 crore at Fanjila village in Leh district of Ladakh.

The occasion was a part of a series of project inaugurations conducted virtually.

Commander 13 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), Paras Rehni, Incharge SDM Khaltse, Tanveer Ahmad, OIC and AEE, Amit Anchal, along with venerable monks, BDO Singay Lalok and Khaltse, Pankaj Rajput, Junior Engineer GREF, Hariharan, Junior Engineer PWD Khaltse, Stanzin Gylaks, Sarpanch Wanla (B), Kunckok Namdol, Nambardar Wanla (A), Skarma Rinchen, and Namberdar Wanla (B), Tashi Dorjay were also present on the occasion.

The locals thanked the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Commander GREF, and all the dedicated staff involved in the bridge's swift completion.