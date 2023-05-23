Ready for unconditional talks with Centre: Ladakh groups

Addressing a news conference in Kargil after holding a joint meeting, leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) today said that they were always ready to hold talks with the Government of India.

Co-chairman of Kargil Democratic Alliance Asgar Ali Karbalai, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that they are committed to their four-point demand which includes full-fledged statehood for Ladakh, 6th schedule, separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh districts and jobs for the educated youth of Ladakh.