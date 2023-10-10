Rescue underway to locate missing soldiers

Srinagar: The rescue operation to locate the missing soldiers who were swept by an avalanche in Kargil continued on Tuesday.

“The rescue operation is underway and more rescue teams have joined but no soldier was found today,” the Army said. “The weather in the area is erratic and is hampering the rescue operation.”

A powerful avalanche hit an Army patrol at Mount Kun near the Kargil-Zanskar National Highway, leaving a soldier dead while three others went missing.

The incident happened on Sunday morning and, so far, a body has been recovered.

Sources in the Army said that the avalanche hit the Army party when they were in the area on a normal patrol.

Mount Kun Peak is the highest peak in the Zanskar range and an integral part of Nun-Kun, a twin-summit mountain massif separated from each other by a high snowy plateau of 4 km.