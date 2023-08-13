Rescuers retrieve body of Italian trekker from Charchar La pass in Ladakh

Kargil, Aug 13: Police, UTDRF and Indian Army has retrieved the body of an Italian trekker who went missing last month while on a trekking expedition along the Hankar-Zangla route in Ladakh.

"Kargil Police, UTDRF and Forever in Operations division evacuated the body of Italian National from Charchar la pass enroute Leh-Zangla track. After legal documentation, the body was handed over to nominated guardians" Kargil police informed on X (formerly Twitter).

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhury said that a joint rescue operation was launched to retrieve the body of Italian trekker at Charchar La. After strenuous efforts by the joint rescue teams, the body was retrieved.