Rescuers retrieve body of missing Italian trekker

Kargil: Police, UTDRF and army have retrieved the body of an Italian trekker who went missing last month while on a trekking expedition along the Hankar-Zangla route in Ladakh.

"Kargil Police, UTDRF and Forever in Operations division evacuated the body of Italian National from Charchar la pass enroute Leh-Zangla track. After legal documentation, the body was handed over to nominated guardians" Kargil police informed on X (formerly Twitter).

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhury said that a joint rescue operation was launched to retrieve the body of Italian trekker at Charchar La. After strenuous efforts by the joint rescue teams, the body was retrieved.

Davide Macella, an Italian national, had embarked on a trekking expedition along the Hankar-Zangla route last month but had gone missing since July 22, 2023, with his last sighting reportedly recorded near Hankar by a local. Police registered a missing report on a complaint of the lady and operations were launched to locate the missing Italian National.