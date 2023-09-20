Review meeting on PMDP held in Leh

At the outset of the meeting, the concerned consultant agency left an indelible mark by delivering a comprehensive and detailed presentation covering key aspects, including the completion of power lines, substations, GIS, cost approval, extension, and projected completion time, setting the stage for a productive session. The presentation outlined efficient project management strategies that have contributed to the successful execution of these vital infrastructure projects.

Secretary Ravinder Kumar led a detailed assessment of the projects encompassed within the PMDP, emphasizing transparency, efficiency, and accountability as the guiding principles. During the meeting, participants deliberated on the milestones achieved so far and devised strategic solutions to expedite pending projects.