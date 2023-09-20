Review meeting on PMDP held in Leh

Leh, Sep 20: In a bid to expedite the transformative initiatives outlined under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), Secretary of the Power Development Department in UT Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar presided over a pivotal review meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Leh.
At the outset of the meeting, the concerned consultant agency left an indelible mark by delivering a comprehensive and detailed presentation covering key aspects, including the completion of power lines, substations, GIS, cost approval, extension, and projected completion time, setting the stage for a productive session. The presentation outlined efficient project management strategies that have contributed to the successful execution of these vital infrastructure projects.
Secretary Ravinder Kumar led a detailed assessment of the projects encompassed within the PMDP, emphasizing transparency, efficiency, and accountability as the guiding principles. During the meeting, participants deliberated on the milestones achieved so far and devised strategic solutions to expedite pending projects.
Speaking at the meeting, the Secretary reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to transform Ladakh into a hub of economic growth and prosperity. He stressed that the timely completion of PMDP projects was pivotal in achieving this vision, with an emphasis on creating sustainable and inclusive development.