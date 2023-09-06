Review of Aadhaar status, key initiatives held in Ladakh

The gathering featured a detailed presentation by the Aadhaar Manager, spotlighting crucial aspects such as the Aadhaar Status in UT Ladakh as of June 30, estimated district-wise Aadhaar status, operational Aadhaar centers, and the Department of Health’s role. The update focused on documenting residents in selected blocks through door-to-door surveys, the creation of a state government portal to facilitate verification for new enrollees aged > 18, and the submission of vital documents by residents. Further discussions covered the state portal’s status, required actions, ICT assistance, Section-7 notifications by the UT Government, and strategic focal points.