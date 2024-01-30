Kargil, Jan 30: As a part of the Road Safety Month, Traffic Police Ladakh on Tuesday organised a sixth seminar-cum-awareness program at Taxi Stand Kargil.

Superintendent of Police, Traffic Ladakh, Mujeeb ur Rehman, DYSP Traffic Kargil, Manzoor Ahmad, ARTO Kargil, Khadim Hussain, Cluster Head J&K Bank, Mohd Hussain, Incharge Police Post Kargil, Tamchos, National Insurance agent Mansoor, Dr Asif of Health Department, DDMA officials and representatives from various taxi unions beside taxi owners and general public participated in the event.

SP Traffic Mujeeb- ur- Rehman highlighted the current accident rates and emphasised on the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Road and Transport. He outlined the strategy to reduce the death rate in UT Ladakh, emphasising the role of public cooperation. SP Traffic urged drivers and the general public to prioritise safety measures such as using seat belts, avoiding over speeding and responsible parking. ARTO Kargil, Khadim Hussain threw light on the importance of awareness and adherence to road safety rules. He encouraged everyone to become responsible citizens by following traffic regulations and minimizing road accidents.