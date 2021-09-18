Schools in Leh closed for 15 days amid COVID-19 surge

In an order issued late Friday, district magistrate Leh, Srikant Suse said the decision was taken in view of reporting of fresh COVID-19 cases in schools and in the interest of the public health and safety.

However, the order said, online classes would be encouraged with COVID standard operating procedures (SOPS).

Chief Medical Officer and Chief Education Officer Leh have been directed to ensure that the students leaving from residential schools or hostels for their homes are mandatorily screened for RT-PCR test. The students have to undergo home quarantine along with their family members for seven days irrespective of their results, the order said, adding that any violation of the directions shall invite strict action under relevant sections of DM Act, 2005.

Pertinently, consequent upon reporting of cluster of COVID-19 positive cases from the Druk Padma Karpo School, Shey area has been declared as notified containment zone to contain the spread of Coronavirus .