Schools in Leh to reopen for classes 9th to 12th from Oct 14

Ganderbal: The district administration Leh in Ladakh has announced the reopening of all private and government schools for classes 9th to 12th from October 14.

All schools up to class 12th were closed on September 18 after several students tested positive for Covid-19 during a special drive in the Shey area.

An official said that amid the decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases, the district administration has decided to reopen the schools for classes 9th to 12th in Leh district.

In an order, District Magistrate, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said that all the government and private schools, as well as residential schools and hostels, would be allowed to reopen for classes 9th to 12th from October 14, 2021.

However, Suse called for strict observance of Covid-19 SoPs by respective heads of schools in coordination with the Chief Education Officer by October 13.

“Till then, all the schools, including residential schools and hostels should continue to remain closed. However, online education should be encouraged as much as possible,” the order said.

The order also said that the residential schools and hostels would be allowed to reopen with 50 percent of the total capacity.

RT-PCR sampling for Covid-19 of all the students, as well as teachers, wardens, staff and employees, would be mandatory, and only those with negative coronavirus reports would be allowed to enter or stay in hostels or residential schools, the order said.

Suse, who is also chairman of DDMA, said that the order for reopening schools for the rest of the classes would be issued later separately.