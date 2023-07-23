Search continues for second day to find four persons missing in Drass river

Kargil, July 23 : A massive search operation continues for second day on Sunday to trace out the four persons who went missing after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Kaksar area of Drass in Kargil district late Friday evening, officials said. They said the driver of the vehicle bearing registration number JK16B-2015, heading from Drass to Kargil lost control over his vehicle and subsequently the vehicle fell into the river Shingo near Kaksar area about 22 kilometres from Kargil on Friday evening.
As soon as the news broke, Police, NDRF and other rescue teams arrived at the scene of the accident while one body was retrieved from the water. He was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad a resident of Sumbal Kangan. While as four others went missing. They are said to be the residents of Doda working as labourers.
Additional Superintendent of Police Kargil Iftikhar Chaudhary told Greater Kashmir that the rescue and search operation is on to trace out missing persons.