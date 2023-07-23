Search continues for second day to find four persons missing in Drass river

As soon as the news broke, Police, NDRF and other rescue teams arrived at the scene of the accident while one body was retrieved from the water. He was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad a resident of Sumbal Kangan. While as four others went missing. They are said to be the residents of Doda working as labourers.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kargil Iftikhar Chaudhary told Greater Kashmir that the rescue and search operation is on to trace out missing persons.