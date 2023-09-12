Secretary Border Management visits Pangong area

He visited the areas to assess the progress of the vibrant villages in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Accompanying him were Manoj Singh Rawat, ADG ITBP, senior security officers, and civil administrators from the UT Administration. Secretary, Atal Dulloo was warmly received by PK Sriwato, DIG of ITBP, and SDM Shakeel Ahmed. During his visit, Secretary Dulloo engaged in discussions with members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI), local residents, and ITBP personnel at a community hall. The public highlighted several pressing demands, including the installation of mobile connectivity towers to address the absence of internet facilities, which directly impacts the local education system.

Additionally, requests for a dedicated block for Chushul, solar-powered housing, hand pumps, and guesthouses were put forth. The locals also emphasized the need for the area to be declared an international border, enabling their children to access employment opportunities in border-related sectors. Atal Dulloo listened to these demands and assured the community that their concerns would be promptly conveyed to the relevant authorities for resolution. He further instructed security forces to maintain close communication with the local population and civil administration. Subsequently, he visited the villages of Maan, Merak, Urgo, and Tangtse, where he interacted with the residents. He emphasized the priority placed on the vibrant village program by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to provide essential infrastructure in these border villages.