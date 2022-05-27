Seven soldiers dead, several injured after army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh

An official said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK 10 6245 driven by Ahmed Shah of Changmar was carrying army troops from Nubra to Turtuk when it met with the accident near Largyab, Pachhathang after the driver lost control on it.

At least seven Army soldiers were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Turtuk area of Ladakh on Friday. Special Arrangement