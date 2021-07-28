Several houses, mini hydro-power project damaged in Kargil flash floods

Ganderbal, July 28 : Flashfloods triggered by cloudburst occurred at several areas of Kargil district in Ladakh on Wednesday causing damage to a mini hydro power project, some residential houses and agricultural land.
Reports said that two cloudbursts occurred in Kargil district of Ladakh damaging a hydro power project and some houses, however there were no casualties or injuries.
The first cloudburst as per reports, took place at village Khangral, about 60 kilometers from Kargil on Kargil-Leh National Highway while the second occurred at Sangra, about 40 kilometers from Kargil in Sanku division on Zanskar road.
Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve confirmed to Greater Kashmir that flash floods triggered by cloudbursts occurred at two places in Kargil district.
Sukhadeve said that a mini hydro power project at Sangra in Sanku division has been hit by the flashfloods causing some damage to it. He however informed that there has been no loss of life reported in the incidents.
The DC Kargil said that rescue teams have been sent to the areas, besides official teams have reached the spot to assess the damage.
Following the cloudbursts, Kargil-Zanskar road was closed, however it is likely to be restored soon as per officials.
Pertinently the IMD has already issued a weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for the next three days.