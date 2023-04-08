Sgr-Leh road to remain closed for 2 days

Ganderbal: The authorities have ordered suspension of vehicular movement on the Zojila axis along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway for maintenance work on April 9 to April 10.

“In view of the maintenance work on the Zojila axis along Srinagar-Leh National Highway, all sorts of vehicular movement will remain suspend from 5 pm on April 9 to 4 pm on April 10 from Gagangeer onwards. So, no vehicle will be allowed from Gagangeer towards Zojila during this period. As such all Ladakh and Sonamarg-bound motorists are informed through the medium of this advisory that they should avoid travel along the Gagangeer-Zojila axis during this period,” a traffic advisory from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic, Rural Kashmir said.