SI among 2 Ladakh policemen ‘assaulted’ in Leh

Kargil: Two policemen of Ladakh police were allegedly assaulted by some miscreants in Leh on Sunday evening, causing serious injuries to both the cops.

The policemen belong to Kargil district of Ladakh and are posted in Leh. They have been identified as Sub Inspector Mohammad Jani and Head constable Ghulam Rasool.

Police officials said that the incident happened when a police party of police station Leh had gone to a place in connection with a reliable information that some miscreants have indulged infighting with a person and creating noisy scenes. As they reached the spot, some persons assaulted the policemen in darkness and leaving them seriously injured.

The injured policemen were taken to the nearby SNM hospital where from one critically injured policeman was referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment. Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan told Greater Kashmir that the patient was brought in a critical condition and is being treated.