Snow avalanche buries five vehicles, six persons rescued

Ganderbal, Apr 16: Six persons including drivers and passengers of at-least five vehicles had a miraculous escape when they came under a snow avalanche that hit Zojila Pass along Srinagar-Leh Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that at-least five vehicles including four trucks and one private vehicle came under a snow avalanche near Shaitani nallah on Zojila Pass. However, they said, all the passengers and drivers of these vehicles escaped safely.