Snow avalanche buries five vehicles, six persons rescued

Ganderbal, Apr 16: Six persons including drivers and passengers of at-least five vehicles had a miraculous escape when they came under a snow avalanche that hit Zojila Pass along Srinagar-Leh Highway on Sunday afternoon.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that at-least five vehicles including four trucks and one private vehicle came under a snow avalanche near Shaitani nallah on Zojila Pass. However, they said, all the passengers and drivers of these vehicles escaped safely.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury said all the six drivers and passengers on board were rescued by BRO and Local Police. The persons including drivers sustained minor injuries and they were referred to Sub District Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Zojila was receiving light snowfall at the time of filing this report. An official said that the BRO has pressed its machinery into work to clear the road.