Srinagar-Ladakh highway reopens for traffic after four days

Ganderbal, May 12 : The Srinagar-Ladakh highway re-opened for traffic on Friday after four days of closure due to fresh snowfall and avalanches, officials said.
The highway was closed on Monday after fresh snowfall and multiple avalanches along Zojila Pass on the road.
With the improvement in weather, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) pressed its machinery and men into service to clear the road and restore the traffic movement.
An official told Greater Kashmir that after green signal from the BRO, the traffic from Sonamarg towards Kargil was allowed and stranded passenger vehicles were allowed to move.