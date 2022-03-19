Srinagar-Leh highway opens for trial run

News agency KNO quoted Director General Beacon, Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary saying they worked hard to ensure the road is opened in a record time which would otherwise remain shut for upto five months totally cutting off Ladakh.

Chaudhary was talking to reporters after declaring the road open at Zojila pass today.

The Beacon workers cleared the snow at Zojila pass and other vulnerable points in a record time to ensure the road is through for vehicular traffic. The road is strategically important as it is the only surface link that connects Srinagar with the Ladakh region.