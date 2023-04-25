Srinagar-Leh road closed for 9th day

Ganderbal: The Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh road remained closed for traffic movement for the ninth consecutive day Tuesday. The road got blocked on April 17 after avalanches along the Zojila Pass occurred at several places after which the road was closed for traffic movement.

Since then the road has been closed with the BRO working to clear it.

However, inclement weather and continuous slides hampered the snow clearance work.

BRO incharge Zojila Lakshmi Shankar told Greater Kashmir that there were many avalanches along Zojila Pass near Shaitani Nallah, which resulted in the closure of the road.