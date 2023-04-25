Srinagar-Leh road closed for 9th day

Ganderbal: The Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh road remained closed for traffic movement for the ninth consecutive day Tuesday. The road got blocked on April 17 after avalanches along the Zojila Pass occurred at several places after which the road was closed for traffic movement.
Since then the road has been closed with the BRO working to clear it.
However, inclement weather and continuous slides hampered the snow clearance work.
BRO incharge Zojila Lakshmi Shankar told Greater Kashmir that there were many avalanches along Zojila Pass near Shaitani Nallah, which resulted in the closure of the road.
Shankar said that fresh snowfall a few days ago hampered the operation.
“With the improvement in weather during the last two days, the road has been cleared, however, the avalanches continue to occur,” Shankar said. “The decision to allow traffic will be taken by the authorities. We have to work cautiously as there is always apprehension of avalanches while our men are on the job.”
Meanwhile, as per the traffic plan, the authorities ordered closure of the Srinagar-Leh road for vehicular movement on Wednesday.
Hundreds of trucks and passenger vehicles continue to remain stranded on both sides of the road.
The drivers as well as the passengers said that they were stranded for the last nine days and were running short of food and money.
They urged the authorities to make arrangements for them till the highway reopens.