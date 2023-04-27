Srinagar-Leh road reopens after 11 days

Ganderbal: The vehicular movement on the Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh road was partially restored for one-way traffic movement on Thursday.
After remaining closed for 11 days due to avalanches and inclement weather, the one-way traffic on the Srinagar-Leh road was restored and the stranded Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to move from Sonamarg towards Kargil on Thursday afternoon after the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) connected the road.
An official said that one-way traffic from Sonamarg towards Kargil had been restored and subject to good weather and road conditions, the decision to allow other vehicles including trucks would be taken.
Hundreds of LMVs and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were stranded on both sides of the highway since April 16 after massive avalanches hit the Zojila Pass at several places, resulting in the closure of the road.
“Initially we have allowed traffic from Sonamarg towards Kargil. The priority is to clear the stranded vehicles,” SHO Police Station Sonamarg, Fayaz Ahmed told Greater Kashmir.
On Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic, Rural, Ravindar Pal Singh along with DySP Traffic Ganderbal Mehrajuddin Raina visited Zojila Pass to assess the road clearance and conditions.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, BRO incharge Zojila, Lakshmi Shankar said that the road had been connected.
However, he said that the weather was not favorable and there were apprehensions of snow slides at some places.
Shankar said that the drivers should adhere to the traffic advisory and drive cautiously on the highway.
“District administration Kargil and Ganderbal facilitated 380 vehicles to cross the Zojila. Up-convoy tomorrow only if weather remains conducive," Divisional Commissioner Ladakh tweeted.