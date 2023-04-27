Srinagar-Leh road reopens after 11 days

Ganderbal: The vehicular movement on the Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh road was partially restored for one-way traffic movement on Thursday.

After remaining closed for 11 days due to avalanches and inclement weather, the one-way traffic on the Srinagar-Leh road was restored and the stranded Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to move from Sonamarg towards Kargil on Thursday afternoon after the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) connected the road.

An official said that one-way traffic from Sonamarg towards Kargil had been restored and subject to good weather and road conditions, the decision to allow other vehicles including trucks would be taken.