SSC exam aspirants seek alternate arrangements as Srinagar-Kargil highway stays shut

Kargil, April 18: The aspirants of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) DV examination from Kargil have urged the administration to either postpone the exams scheduled for April 19th and 20th or make alternate arrangements for candidates who have to travel from Jammu, in view of closure of Srinagar-Kargil highway.
"As per the traffic advisory, there will be no vehicular movement on the Zojila axis for April 18th and 19th. Due to this, the students who have SSC DV exams on April 19th and 20th won't be able to make it from Jammu. We request the administration to either postpone the DV on said dates or make other arrangements for such candidates," the aspirants said.
However, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev, who is also the nodal officer for SSC exams, did not respond to calls and texts from this correspondent.
On the other hand, Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan told Greater Kashmir that he spoke to Commissioner Secretary GAD, Ladakh who informed that those whose DV is fixed on April 19th and 20th will be held on another date. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about for the aspirants.