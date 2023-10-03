Stage set for LAHDC-Kargil polls today

In 2018 elections BJP had won only one seat. The previous LAHDC Kargil was headed by NC leader Feroz Ahmed Khan. Political observers say that the contest is seen between the NC-Congress alliance and BJP. Notably, the autonomous hill councils in both Kargil and Leh districts are key to local governance and development. Still, since the change in the status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the locals have claimed that the council has lost most of its powers to the UT administration. The first hill council was formed in 1995 for the Leh division and later in Kargil in 2003, where the last council polls were held in 2018. The Councils are elected for a term of five years. The council has thirty members, of which 26 are directly elected. The four remaining seats are nominated.

According to election officials, there are over 95,000 voters, including 46,762 women, who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Wednesday. The officials said 278 polling stations have been set up across the Kargil district. “EVMs and statutory material distribution for elections were dispatched to respective constituencies,” an official said on Tuesday. Security has been beefed up across the district to ensure peaceful polls. The police, along with the central armed police force, have been conducting patrolling in various constituencies for smooth polls.