Successful Y20 meet in Ladakh befitting reply to those spreading fears, says Anurag Thakur

India assumed the G20 Presidency on 1st December 2022 for a period of 1 year i.e. up to 30th November 2023. India's theme for its presidency is enshrined in its civilizational value system of 'Vasudeva kutumbakam'. Hence our theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Under the framework of the G20 Presidency, the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India will be organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023. Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group is organising discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.

The Y20 Pre-Summit will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people.