Summer vacations announced for educational institutions in Kargil from July 10

Kargil, July 7 : The authorities have announced summer vacations for all the educational institutions in Kargil district from July 10.
The summer break for all the government and private schools in the Kargil district will commence from July 10 upto July 20. " As recommended by the Chief Education Officer, Kargil vide letter No. Summer-Vac / 2023/ 2538 dated. 06.07.2023, all the Government/ Private Educational Institutions of District, Kargil shall observe the summer vacation from 10th of July 2023 and the institutions shall re-open on 20th of July, 2023" reads an order by the district Magistrate Kargil Santosh Sukhdev.