There is atmosphere of development in Ladakh : Tarun Chug

Kargil, Sep 3 : The BJP's national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that the Union Territory of Ladakh witnessed a rapid pace of development during the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chug is on a visit to Kargil district in view of the upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections where BJP has fielded 21 candidates. He said the people of Kargil are with BJP and BJP is working with full might . He said that there is an atmosphere of development in whole Ladakh and the party unit led by BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has got several projects sanctioned from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for Ladakh.
Talking to media persons at Kargil, Chug said that several major developmental projects have been started and completed in Ladakh including Leh and Kargil districts. He enumerated various development works initiated in the Ladakh by the BJP government and said, "Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ladakh is shaping new paradigms of development. Work on Zojila Tunnel, road infrastructure, hospitals have been started, adding that Ladakh used to remain cut off from rest of the world for six months during winter.”
He accused the National Conference and Congress parties of corruption and neglecting the areas during their time. BJP leader said that the people of Kargil have decided to vote for BJP candidates so that this progress and development doesn't stop here.
The national general secretary was accompanied by MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and senior BJP leader Sat Sharma.