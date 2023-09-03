There is atmosphere of development in Ladakh : Tarun Chug

Chug is on a visit to Kargil district in view of the upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections where BJP has fielded 21 candidates. He said the people of Kargil are with BJP and BJP is working with full might . He said that there is an atmosphere of development in whole Ladakh and the party unit led by BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has got several projects sanctioned from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for Ladakh.

Talking to media persons at Kargil, Chug said that several major developmental projects have been started and completed in Ladakh including Leh and Kargil districts. He enumerated various development works initiated in the Ladakh by the BJP government and said, "Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ladakh is shaping new paradigms of development. Work on Zojila Tunnel, road infrastructure, hospitals have been started, adding that Ladakh used to remain cut off from rest of the world for six months during winter.”