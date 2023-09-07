Thousands attend Arbayeen-e Hussaini processions in Kargil

Kargil: Thousands of people mourned the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), as they observed Arbayeen-e-Hussaini in Kargil district of Ladakh on Thursday.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his followers in the battle of Karbala about 1400 years ago. The largest religious congregation rallies in Kargil organised by Anjuman-e-Jamait-ul-Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil. Under the Banner of Jamiat Ulamam Isna Ashria Kargil (JUIAK) Ladakh the mourners reciting Noha in memory of Harzat-e-Imam Hussain (AS) passed through Fatima Chowk, Isna Ashriya Chowk, Changrah Bazzar, Hozia Premises, Khomenie Chowk, Lal Chowk Concluded at Inqilab Manzil (Qatilgah-e- Hussaini).

More than 30 mourning processions participated in the Chehlum and paid rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions. The processions concluded with Ziyarat E Arbaeen and final sermon by President JUIAK Ladakh Sheikh Nazir Ul Mehdi Mohammadi during which he threw light on the importance of Arbaeen -e- Hussain in the present context.