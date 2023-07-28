Three new lakes may form in Parkachik glacier in Ladakh due to glacial retreat

Srinagar, July 28: Ladakh's Parkachik glacier is undergoing significant changes, with the possibility of three new lakes forming as a result of subglacial over-deepening, according to a recent study conducted by scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.
The institute, operating under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has been studying the sensitivity and impact of Himalayan glaciers on regional climate change.
Officials said the study, published in the journal 'Annals of Glaciology,' used ground penetrating radar, medium-resolution satellite images, and field surveys between 1971 and 2021 to understand the morphological and dynamic changes of the Parkachik Glacier in Suru River Valley, Ladakh Himalaya.
The findings indicate that the glacier has been experiencing varying rates of retreat over the decades. Between 1971 and 1999, the average retreat rate was around 2 meters per year (ma−1), which significantly increased to approximately 12 ma−1 between 1999 and 2021. More recent observations from 2015 to 2021 showed an even higher retreat rate of 20.5 ma−1.
The researchers suggest that the calving nature of the glacier margin and the formation of a proglacial lake have contributed to this accelerated retreat.
Additionally, the study revealed changes in surface ice velocity, reducing by 28% in the lower ablation zone between 1999-2000 and 2020-2021. The maximum thickness of the glacier was estimated to be approximately 441 meters in the accumulation zone and 44 meters in the glacier tongue.
Based on simulation results, the scientists predict that if the glacier continues to retreat at a similar rate, it may result in the creation of three new lakes of varying dimensions due to subglacial over-deepening. These findings highlight the ongoing impact of climate change on glaciers in the region and emphasize the need for continued monitoring and research to understand and mitigate the consequences of glacial retreat.