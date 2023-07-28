Three new lakes may form in Parkachik glacier in Ladakh due to glacial retreat

The institute, operating under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has been studying the sensitivity and impact of Himalayan glaciers on regional climate change.

Officials said the study, published in the journal 'Annals of Glaciology,' used ground penetrating radar, medium-resolution satellite images, and field surveys between 1971 and 2021 to understand the morphological and dynamic changes of the Parkachik Glacier in Suru River Valley, Ladakh Himalaya.

The findings indicate that the glacier has been experiencing varying rates of retreat over the decades. Between 1971 and 1999, the average retreat rate was around 2 meters per year (ma−1), which significantly increased to approximately 12 ma−1 between 1999 and 2021. More recent observations from 2015 to 2021 showed an even higher retreat rate of 20.5 ma−1.