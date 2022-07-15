Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives in Leh

Kargil, July 15: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrived in Leh on Friday for a month long stay.
He was given a warm welcome along with Tibetan traditional dance at the Leh Airport. Security at the airport was beefed up in view of his visit.
Leh was in a festive mood as people gathered at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport to welcome the h Dalai Lama who is visiting the region after a gap of four years. Hundreds of Tibetans lined up on both sides of the road as the Dalai Lama's motorcade passed through.
It is the first visit of His Holiness outside his residence in Dharamshala post Covid-19 outbreak. The Tibetan spiritual leader expressed happiness for being able to visit Ladakh once again and appreciated the warm heartedness and friendship shown by the people of Ladakh.
Ladakh Buddhist Association, Ladakh Gonpa Association, LAHDC Leh and UT Administration, heads of various religious organisations, other dignitaries and guests and stream of public queued from Kushok Bakula Airport to Jive-tsal to see His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.