Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives in Leh

He was given a warm welcome along with Tibetan traditional dance at the Leh Airport. Security at the airport was beefed up in view of his visit.

Leh was in a festive mood as people gathered at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport to welcome the h Dalai Lama who is visiting the region after a gap of four years. Hundreds of Tibetans lined up on both sides of the road as the Dalai Lama's motorcade passed through.