Top Army commanders to review India's security challenges, situation along LAC

The commanders will also deliberate on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of a spate of civilian killings in the Union Territory in the last few weeks, they added.

The conference will take place in Delhi.

The people cited above said Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and the top commanders will review the country's combat readiness in eastern Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter standoff for 17 months, though the two sides have completed disengagement at a number of friction points.

They said the Army commanders are also likely to discuss the possible impact of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan on the security of India and the region.

"The second Army Commanders' Conference of 2021 is scheduled from October 25 to 28 at New Delhi. Army Commanders' Conference is an apex level biannual event which is held in April and October every year," the Army said in a statement.