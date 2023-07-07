Two Ganderbal residents die in truck accident in Ladakh

Ganderbal, July 07: A truck driver and his helper died in a tragic road accident in Leh district of Ladakh on Friday, officials said.
An official said that a truck bearing registration number JK03D-5004 loaded with vegetables was on way to Leh from Srinagar when it fell into a gorge near Buzgu area in Leh district early Friday morning, leaving the driver and his helper dead on spot.
Superintendent of Police Leh, PD Nitya confirmed the death of two people in the road accident.
The deceased have been identified as Shahnawaz Sofi, a resident of Saloora Ganderbal and Zahoor Ahmed Wani, a resident of Yangoora Ganderbal.