Two girls buried under avalanche in Kargil 

After strenuous efforts, the bodies of both the girls were recovered.

The deceased have been identified as 11-year old Kuisum Bano and 23-year-old Bilquees Bano.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev said people have been advised to take precautions and restrict their movement in such avalanche prone areas.

Superintendent of Police Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury told Greater Kashmir that Tangole is small hamlet near Panikhar area in Kargil where the avalanche occurred. He said that the rescue operation was launched and within hours the bodies were recovered.

Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC-Kargil Feroz Khan has expressed grief over the deaths.

"Prayers for the two young lives lost in today's avalanche at Tangole. Both the bodies have been recovered. The efforts of Ladakh Police personnel and volunteers of Baseej-e-Baqiyatullah (ASZ) are highly commendable" Khan tweeted.