Two sisters dead, two others injured as car rolls down gorge on Srinagar-Leh highway

Reports said that the car bearing registration number JK 16B- 1970 was on way from Kangan to Drass when it met with the accident resulting in grievous injuries to Tahaeena Parveen, 28, and Tahira Bano, 18-both daughters of Nisar Ahmad Lone of Drass at present residing in Kajpora village of Kangan, their father Nisar Ahmad Lone, 58, son of Abdul Rahman and the driver of the vehicle Reyaz Ahmad Mi, son of Abdul Rashid Mir of Kajpora.

SHO Police Station Sonamarg, Younis Bashir told Greater Kashmir that the injured were shifted by the local police and army to Primary Health Centre Sonamarg where the two siblings were declared dead by the doctors.

He said injured are being reffered to a Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

Police have registered a case in this regard.