Unexploded shell defused in Kargil

Kargil, Sep 21: An unexploded mortar shell was detected in Sharchay village of Kargil district and later defused safely by the army and Kargil police.
Locals found the unexploded shell in Sharchay area of Batalik border belt and informed the police and army. The Sappers of the army safely defused it later averting a tragedy.
“An unexploded shell found in Sharchay Batalik. Responding swiftly Sappers of #ForeverInOperationsDivision with Kargil Police, Adm & Vilagers safely disposed off the threat to ensure safety of locals” Kargil police posted on X.