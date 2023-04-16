Unexploded shell goes off | Boy dies, 2 injured in Kargil

Ganderbal: A teenaged boy died while two others were seriously injured after an unexploded shell went off at Kurbathang area of Kargil district in Ladakh on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury told Greater Kashmir that three teenaged boys from Pashkum were injured after an old unexploded shell went off at Kurbathang area near New Astroturf Ground Kargil.

He said all the three injured were shifted to the hospital. However, one among them identified as Baqir Ahmed died on the way to the hospital. The two others are being treated. All three boys are residents of Kharzong Pashkum, Kargil.