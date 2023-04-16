Unexploded shell goes off | Boy dies, 2 injured in Kargil

Ganderbal: A teenaged boy died while two others were seriously injured after an unexploded shell went off at Kurbathang area of Kargil district in Ladakh on Sunday.
Superintendent of Police, Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury told Greater Kashmir that three teenaged boys from Pashkum were injured after an old unexploded shell went off at Kurbathang area near New Astroturf Ground Kargil.
He said all the three injured were shifted to the hospital. However, one among them identified as Baqir Ahmed died on the way to the hospital. The two others are being treated. All three boys are residents of Kharzong Pashkum, Kargil.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh B D Mishra expressed grief over the death of the young boy. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of the deceased boy .” I am deeply saddened by the incident. It is unfortunate that one child died and two others were badly injured. The injured child is out of danger, and the other child might survive. We will be giving Rs four lakh to the family of the deceased child and Rs one lakh to the injured child,” LG told media persons after visiting the injured children in hospital. The LG was accompanied by the Chairman LAHDC-Kargil Feroz Khan, DC Kargil Santosh Sukhdev and SP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury.