Union Cabinet Committee approves 4.1-km Shinku La Tunnel

Srinagar: The Union Cabinet Committee headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the strategically vital Shinkun La Tunnel that would ensure all-weather connectivity between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for the construction of the 4.1-km tunnel on the Nimu-Padam-Darcha road link to provide all-weather connectivity to the border areas of Ladakh.

Providing details of the cabinet decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the tunnel would be completed by December 2025 at a cost of Rs 1681 crore.

An approach would also be built by December 2025.

“The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the Shinku La Tunnel for the Ladakh area which will provide all-weather connectivity to the Ladakh region with the entire country,” the minister said.