Upgradation, widening of 230-km Kargil-Zanskar road in full swing

Ganderbal: The upgradation and widening of the Kargil-Zanskar road which is a vital segment of the National Highway 301 is going on in full swing amid the difficult terrain and unfavourable climatic conditions. The project is part of Government of India (GoI)’s ambitious project to provide year-round connectivity and accessibility of border villages.

Sharing images of the road project, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this ambitious project reflects a commitment to achieving efficient, trouble-free, and environmentally conscious mobility in the border region.

“In Ladakh, we have initiated the upgrade and widening of the 230-km Kargil-Zanskar Road, which is a vital segment of National Highway 301. This extensive project, divided into eight packages, has seen the successful completion of Pkg 5, with Pkg 6 and Pkg 7 scheduled for this fiscal year. These three packages encompass a staggering 97.726 km, featuring 13 major bridges, 18 minor bridges, and an astounding 620 box culverts,” Gadkari posted on X.