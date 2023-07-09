Upper reaches of Kargil receive fresh snowfall

Kargil, July 09: Upper reaches of Kargil district in Ladakh experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday. Rangdum area of Kargil district experienced 4 to 5 inches of fresh snowfall causing slippery road conditions and disruption of traffic movement. The traffic movement on NH 301, the Kargil Zanskar highway was suspended.
Meanwhile, Director MeT Sonam Lotus said that present wet weather is due to interaction of moisture laden winds from Arabian Sea(WD) & Bay of Bengal(Monsoon) & often bring heavy rain/snowfall during monsoon period.