Victory flames flagged off from Leh to pay tribute to soldiers

Leh: Victory flames were flagged off from Leh to pay tributes to soldiers.

A statement said that Ladakh Scouts Regiment Eternal Flame has been conceptualised to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the war heroes and to commemorate its diamond Jubilee.

“It symbolises the sacrifices of soldiers of Ladakh Scouts who have made the supreme sacrifice in defending the honour of the country ."

“One eternal flame each from Siachen War Memorial, Rezangla War Memorial and Kargil War Memorial will be ignited from the Amar Jawan Jyoti of these War Memorials and all these eternal flames will reach Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre on 1 June where they will converge into one Eternal Flame to be kept at the War Memorial of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre,” it added.