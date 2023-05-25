Victory flames flagged off from Leh to pay tribute to soldiers

Leh: Victory flames were flagged off from Leh to pay tributes to soldiers.
A statement said that Ladakh Scouts Regiment Eternal Flame has been conceptualised to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the war heroes and to commemorate its diamond Jubilee.
“It symbolises the sacrifices of soldiers of Ladakh Scouts who have made the supreme sacrifice in defending the honour of the country ."
“One eternal flame each from Siachen War Memorial, Rezangla War Memorial and Kargil War Memorial will be ignited from the Amar Jawan Jyoti of these War Memorials and all these eternal flames will reach Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre on 1 June where they will converge into one Eternal Flame to be kept at the War Memorial of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre,” it added.
The three victory flames were flagged off on 25 May from Leh by GOC Fire and Fury Corps. These will traverse through the Union Territory of Ladakh to the respective War Memorials and on their return journey will receive tributes en route from community members, acknowledging the sacrifices of the jawans of Ladakh.
A guard of Honour will be presented once the three eternal flames reach Ladakh Scouts Regiment Centre and are merged together.