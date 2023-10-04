Voting begins for 5th LAHDC-Kargil elections

The voting process started at 8 am and is underway smoothly at all the 278 polling stations set up across Kargil district.

At several polling stations, long queues of voters were seen who had come to exercise their franchise.

LAHDC-Kargil has a total of 95,388 voters including 46,762 women. The eligible voters will exercise their franchise from 8 am to 4 pm today. As many as 85 candidates are in fray for the 26 council constituencies.