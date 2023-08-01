Water shortage complaint | Admin takes swift action in Kargil village

An official said that upon receiving a complaint mentioning concerns about the shortage of drinking water in Bardum-Thovina, Deputy Commissioner Kargil directed the Public Health Engineering Department (PHE), Kargil, to address the matter urgently. Upon investigation, it was found that the existing water scheme was functional but experienced a reduction in yield at the delivery points.

The PHE Division promptly issued the required pipes to add an additional source to the scheme, resulting in a full restoration of the water supply within 24 hours after the complaint.