Water shortage complaint | Admin takes swift action in Kargil village

Kargil, Aug 1: The district administration Kargil on Tuesday swiftly acted upon a grievance about shortage of drinking water in Bardum village of Kargil.
An official said that upon receiving a complaint mentioning concerns about the shortage of drinking water in Bardum-Thovina, Deputy Commissioner Kargil directed the Public Health Engineering Department (PHE), Kargil, to address the matter urgently. Upon investigation, it was found that the existing water scheme was functional but experienced a reduction in yield at the delivery points.
The PHE Division promptly issued the required pipes to add an additional source to the scheme, resulting in a full restoration of the water supply within 24 hours after the complaint.
While the intermittent fluctuation in yield at the delivery points has been promptly resolved, with completion of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme, currently under the execution stage, will provide a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the water supply challenges faced by the region, he said.
The residents appreciated the swift response from the administration.