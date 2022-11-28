Winter vacations announced for schools in Leh

Kargil: The administration on Monday announced winter vacation for all government and private educational institutions in the Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory from December 5 and December 15 in phases.

“As approved by the Deputy Commissioner/ Chief Executive Officer, LAHDC, Leh, the Govt. and Private Schools shall observe winter vacations from December 05 and 15 in phases”, read the order issued by the Chief Education Officer Leh. The students in class pre-primary to 8th shall be allowed winter vacations with effect from 5 December 2022 while the rest of the students studying in class 9th to 12th shall observe winter vacations with effect from 15th December. All the schools shall re-open on 1 March 2023 after winter vacations, it said.