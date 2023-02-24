Winter vacations extended upto March 12 in Kargil

“As approved by the Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil vide No.Estt 1/vacantion-11/54/2023 dated: 24-02-2023, the winter vacation in all the Government/ Private Institutions of Education Department District Kargil is hereby extended up-to 12 of March 2023. The schools shall re-open on 13 of March, 2023, however, the staff members shall report to schools on 10th of March 2023 for making necessary arrangements” an order issued by the Chief Education Officer Kargil said.