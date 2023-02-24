Winter vacations extended upto March 12 in Kargil
Kargil, Feb 24 : The authorities have announced the extension of the winter vacations in all the educational institutions of Kargil district in Ladakh UT upto March 12.
“As approved by the Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil vide No.Estt 1/vacantion-11/54/2023 dated: 24-02-2023, the winter vacation in all the Government/ Private Institutions of Education Department District Kargil is hereby extended up-to 12 of March 2023. The schools shall re-open on 13 of March, 2023, however, the staff members shall report to schools on 10th of March 2023 for making necessary arrangements” an order issued by the Chief Education Officer Kargil said.
Deputy commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve, told Greater Kashmir that because of the rising temperatures there are chances of avalanches in several areas, adding that on the request of parents and elected representatives, the council and administration has taken “this decision of extending the winter vacations.”