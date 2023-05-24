Young artists felicitated in Kargil

Kargil, May 24 : Senior Superintendent of Police Kargil , Anayat Ali Chowdhary, felicitated the young artists of Kargil for their contribution to an interactive painting of the Police Public School, Kargil.
The group of young artists of Kargil were felicitated by the SSP Kargil for their remarkable contribution. The interaction painting was aimed at creating a welcoming environment to inspire students to enjoy their learning experience. SSP Kargil applauded the efforts of the young artists who volunteered for this project.
The felicitation ceremony was held in the presence of other police officers at DPO. The event ended with the SSP Kargil encouraging the participants and wishing them all the best for their future endeavors.