Zojila axis to remain closed for maintenance work on April 9, 10

A traffic advisory from the Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Rural Kashmir said that all types of vehicular movement shall remain suspended from 5:00 PM on April 9, 2023, till 4:00 PM on April 10, 2023, from Gagangeer onwards.

Therefore, no vehicle shall be allowed from Gagangeer towards Zojila during the said period. As such, all Ladakh/Sonamarg bound motorists are advised to avoid travel along the Gagangeer-Zojila axis during this period, it added.