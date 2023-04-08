Zojila axis to remain closed for maintenance work on April 9, 10

Ganderbal, April 08: The authorities have ordered the suspension of vehicular movement on the Zojila axis along the Srinagar-Leh highway for maintenance work on April 9-10, 2023, officials said today.
A traffic advisory from the Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Rural Kashmir said that all types of vehicular movement shall remain suspended from 5:00 PM on April 9, 2023, till 4:00 PM on April 10, 2023, from Gagangeer onwards.
Therefore, no vehicle shall be allowed from Gagangeer towards Zojila during the said period. As such, all Ladakh/Sonamarg bound motorists are advised to avoid travel along the Gagangeer-Zojila axis during this period, it added.