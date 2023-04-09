Zojila Tunnel to be completed by Dec 2026: MEIL

Srinagar: Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which is executing Zojila Tunnel, is going at a rapid pace and is likely to be completed by December 2026.

According to the construction company, it is hopeful of completing the project by December 2026.

The single-tube Zoji La tunnel - from Baltal, in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, to Minimarg, in Drass town of Kargil district of Ladakh, is 13 km long, the release said. “The project comprises a smart tunnel (SCADA) system, constructed using the New Austrian tunnelling method and equipped with CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply, and ventilation,” a press release stated.

The tunnel project is a 9.5 m wide, 7.57 m high, horseshoe-shaped single-tube and 2-lane road tunnel.

The project consists of two small tunnels Nilgrar 1 and Nilgrar 2 which are already completed as on April 10, 2023, it stated.