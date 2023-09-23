10 held for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jama Masjid: police

Srinagar, Sep 23: Srinagar police on Saturday said that ten persons have been arrested for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jama Masjid in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar after Friday prayers.
In a post of X, (formerly Twitter), police said that they will be booked under relevant sections of law.
"10 Hooligans arrested for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid Yesterday after Friday prayers. They shall be booked under relevant section of law. Public is requested not to indulge in such acts failing which law will take its own course,” police said on X.