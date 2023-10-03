10-year-old girl dies after being hit by dumper in Awantipora

Srinagar, Oct 03: A minor girl died after she was hit by a dumper in Reshipora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the girl (10) identified as Areeba Arshad was hit by dumper, resulting in injuries to her.
He said that soon after the incident she was shifted to hospital, however, she succumbed to injuries.
The official said that a case has been registered, while driver was arrested and vehicle has also been seized—(KNO)