14,300-yr-old tree rings reveal largest-ever solar storm, London, Oct 9

The tree trunks, which are subfossils -- remains whose fossilisation process is not complete -- were sliced into tiny single tree-rings. Analysis of these individual rings identified an unprecedented spike in radiocarbon levels occurring precisely 14,300 years ago. By comparing this radiocarbon spike with measurements of beryllium, a chemical element found in Greenland ice cores, the team in the paper published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical Physical and Engineering Sciences, proposed that the spike was caused by a massive solar storm that would have ejected huge volumes of energetic particles into Earth's atmosphere.The researchers said that the occurrence of similar massive solar storms today could be catastrophic for modern technological society, potentially wiping out telecommunications, satellite systems and electricity grids -- and costing us billions of pounds.