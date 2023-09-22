15th annual Harmukh-Gangbal yatra commences in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sep 22: The 15th annual Gangbal yatra commenced here in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday.
The pilgrimage to the Harmukh-Gangbal Lake situated at an elevation of 3570 meters started from Naranag area of Kangan in Ganderbal district early Friday after the group of pilgrims mostly Kashmiri Pandits was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh.
SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar and other civil and police officials were present on the occasion.
The group of pilgrims left from the Naranag temple for Annual Harmukh Gangbal yatra amid religious fervor and were accompanied by SDRF team, Police and other officials.
After performing Puja at Naranag temple, devotees set on foot to undertake 36-km journey to Gangabal lake, which is located around 14,500 feet above sea level in the Harmukh mountain range.
According to officials, the sacred puja would be performed on the banks of Gangbal lake on Saturday following which the pilgrims will return the next day.
The pilgrimage was organized under the banner of the Harmukh Ganga (Gangabal) Trust (HGGT) and All Parties Migrants’ Coordination Committee.
"We are very happy to be part of this yatra which is of great importance for Pandits,” a pilgrim said, adding “we are grateful to the LG administration and Ganderbal civil and police administration and locals for extending their co-operation and support facilitating this yatra."
District Administration has made all arrangements including accommodation, food, medical and security arrangements for the pilgrims.
Among others, SDM Kangan, Javid Ahmad Rather, SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan, Tehsildar Kangan Haroon Rashid, SHO Kangan and other concerned were present on the occasion.
Deputy commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh said that the administration has made all related and security arrangements for the yatra.